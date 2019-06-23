State of JMU Athletics: Women's Basketball

This past season, the James Madison women's basketball team made a deep run into the postseason, overcoming injuries to two stars.

The Dukes dominated in the regular season, posting a 29-6 overall record, 17-1 conference record and winning the CAA regular season title.

Late season injuries to Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier led to an early exit in the CAA tournament. After just missing out on an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Dukes made a deep run in the WNIT, winning four games but falling to Northwestern in the semifinals.

After graduating just two seniors last season (Aneah Young and Logan Reynolds), head coach Sean O'Regan, who enters his fourth season as head coach, is hoping to lead the Dukes back to the NCAA tournament.