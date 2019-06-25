State of JMU Athletics: Women's Lacrosse

The James Madison women's lacrosse team has been one of JMU's most successful programs over the last few years.

The Dukes won their third consecutive CAA championship in 2019 and appeared in the NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year. JMU's season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with an overtime loss to Stony Brook in College Park, Maryland.

However, as head coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe prepares for her 14th season leading the program, the Dukes seem poised to sustain a long run of success.