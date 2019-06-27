State of JMU Athletics: Women's Soccer

The James Madison women's soccer team is looking to build off last year's CAA regular season title.

JMU posted a 7-1-1 conference record during the 2018 regular season to claim the crown. However, the Dukes lost in the CAA tournament championship match to Hofstra, 2-0, at Sentara Park.

Despite falling in the conference championship match last season, the program appears poised to be a title contender for years to come.

JMU is lead by head coach Joshua Walters, Sr. who is preparing for just his second season at the helm in 2019. The Dukes will play a tough non-conference schedule this coming fall with games against Georgetown (home), St. John's (home), Washington State (road), Penn State (road), Duke (road), and LSU (road).