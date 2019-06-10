State tournament schedule change helps Page County baseball

Page County sophomore left-handed pitcher T.R. Williams will take the mound Thursday with more than a week of rest in the VHSL Class 2 baseball state semifinals.

Page County was originally scheduled to play Lebanon last Friday (6/7) in the Class 2 semifinals, just three days after Williams threw six innings and struck out nine batters in a state quarterfinal victory over King William.

The state semifinals and finals were postponed until Thursday (6/13) and Friday (6/14) due to weather in southwestern Virginia last week.

Williams is one of the top prep pitchers in the state of Virginia. He was the Class 2 Player of the Year in 2018 when he led Page County to a state title as a freshman.

Page County and Lebanon are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Thursday at Calfee Park in Pulaski.