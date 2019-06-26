Staunton's Slugger: Andrew Czech excelling in VBL

Staunton Braves first baseman Andrew Czech has been one of the best hitters in the Valley Baseball League in 2019.

Entering Wednesday night, Czech led the VBL in hits, runs, RBI, doubles, and slugging percentage. His seven home runs rank second in the league.

Czech's success comes as a small-school hitter competing against pitchers from NCAA Division I programs. The 6'6", 260-pound lefty plays for Division II Walsh University in Ohio and did not have any DI offers out of high school.

"Every level you come from, it's just baseball," said Czech. "D1, D2, D3, NAIA, JUCO, whatever it is, someone is throwing you the baseball and you're supposed to hit the baseball."

As a redshirt junior in 2019, Czech hit .417 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI for Walsh. He was the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and earned first-team All-American honors from three different publications.