Staunton High School golfer Mason Wyatt finished regulation in a three-way tie for first place at the VHSL Class 2 state golf championship Monday. Wyatt would end up a tie for second place after one playoff hole.

Wyatt shot an even 72 to finish the round in a tie with Taylor Hubbard (King William) and Avery Alexander (Glenvar). Hubbard claimed the title on the first playoff hole.

Staunton finished in seventh place as a team while Strasburg took home eighth place.