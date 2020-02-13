Stewart earns opening day start for JMU baseball

Junior Nick Stewart will start on the mound for the James Madison baseball team when the Dukes open the 2020 season Friday afternoon.

Junior Nick Stewart will start on the mound for the James Madison baseball team when the Dukes open the 2020 season Friday afternoon.

Stewart, a right-handed pitcher, has been a part of JMU's weekend rotation for the past two seasons. He owns an 8-8 overall record and 2.79 ERA in his career to go along with 128 strikeouts in 135.1 innings pitched.

"It's really just my intensity that I bring to the field and being able to go out and compete and just do everything for my team and help us win," said Stewart.

The 6'5", 235-pound righty will serves as the Dukes' No.1 arm and pitch on Fridays in 2020 after spending 2019 at No. 2 in the rotation and 2020 as the No. 3 pitcher.

"We think he's our top guy," said JMU associate head coach Jimmy Jackson, who works as the program's pitching coach. "He's proven it from his freshman year being the Sunday guy, going into the Saturday role, there's no reason why he wouldn't step into a Friday (role)."

Stewart and the Dukes open play Friday on the road at No. 16 NC State for the first contest of a three-game series. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. Senior RHP Michael Bechtold will start on the mound Saturday for the Dukes while freshman LHP Chase DeLauter is slated to take the ball on Sunday.