Stout Defense Advances JMU Football to FCS Semifinals

Behind an impressive defensive performance that held the Northern Iowa offense to 0 rushing yards, No. 2 James Madison football knocked off the No. 6 Panthers 17-0 at home Friday night.

The Dukes improved JMU's record to 13-1 on the season while the Panthers fell to 10-5.

Percy Agyei-Obese paced the Dukes rushing attack by accumulating 124 yards and one touchdown. Jawon Hamilton added 62 yards on the ground to cap off the night.

Brandon Polk pulled in seven catches for 59 yards and one score.

Dimitri Holloway led the JMU defense, collecting eight tackles, 3.5 TFL, and one sack. John Daka added three tackles, 2.5 TFL, two sacks, and one forced fumble and D'Angelo Amos had three tackles, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble in the win.

The Dukes were able to stagnate the UNI offense limiting the Panthers to 2-for-12 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. JMU allowed just 114 yards of offense, all of which came through the air. JMU allowed 0 yards rushing and gathered two takeaways.

The JMU offense did a good job prolonging drives, converting on 54.2 percent of third-down attempts going 13-for-24 on the day. The Dukes also went 1-for-1 on fourth down.