Strasburg & Luray to meet in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Strasburg & Luray will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs.

The teams are meeting in the VHSL Region 2B quarterfinals. Strasburg is the No. 5 seed and Luray is the No. 4 seed.

The teams meet last Friday in the final week of the regular season with Luray winning a close game, 35-28. The victory secured a Bull Run District title for the Bulldogs.

Kickoff for the rematch between the Rams and Bulldogs is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Bulldog Field in Luray.