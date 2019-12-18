Strasburg's Hart signs with William & Mary

Strasburg High School quarterback Chase Hart signed with William & Mary Wednesday during college football's early signing period.

Strasburg High School quarterback Chase Hart signed with William & Mary Wednesday during college football's early signing period.

Hart was a three-year starter for the Rams and helped Strasburg advance to the Region 2B semifinals this past season. He committed to William & Mary over the summer.

"For a kid like me, that wouldn't necessarily get into that kind of school without sports, that's just huge because that's given me an opportunity," said Hart. "Sky is the limit really with a degree from William & Mary."

Hart celebrated his signing with a ceremony at Strasburg H.S. Wednesday morning.