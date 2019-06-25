Strasburg's Hart to play at the Division 1 level

Strasburg quarterback Chase Hart recently announced his commitment to play at the NCAA Division I level for William & Mary.

Hart chose the Tribe over Central Connecticut State.

"It kind of helps that they (William & Mary) were my first offer," said Hart. "After I took my visit there, I was like 'this place is awesome' and all the coaches have just been so real to me."

With his college decision now taken care of, Hart and his Strasburg teammates are preparing for the 2019 season. The Rams open play Friday, August 30 at East Hardy (WV).