Strother developing into Division I recruit

Dominic Strother is developing into a Division I recruit after a breakout junior season with the Central High School boys basketball team

Strother, a 6'8" forward, earned VHSL First Team All-State honors and was named the Region 3B and Northwestern District Player of the Year for his dominant performance during the 2019-2020 season. He helped lead the Falcons to the Class 3 state semifinals.

"Whenever basketball season came around, we knew that we were going to be something good," said Strother.

Following his breakout season, Strother has garnered interest from a few NCAA Division I programs and says he's being recruited heavily by Rhode Island and George Washington. Strother will finish his prep career at The Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, starting with his senior season in 2020-2021.

"He's always working on his game and his craft so we kind of expected big things from Dominic as far as our coaching staff and he exceeded those expectations," said Central head coach Jeff Whittle.

By transferring to Woodstock, Strother is hoping to continue developing his game and earn more offers to play at the D1 level.

"It feels great to be a well-known guy from a small area," said Strother.

"So if I do make it far, I can be like yeah I am from Woodstock, Virginia, a very small area and get Woodstock (VA) known."

Whittle added: "I'm very excited for him. He definitely is a D1 talent and I think he's only going to keep getting better and better and I think he will make a major impact on whatever college he decides to attend."

Strother will likely spend a postgraduate year at The Woodstock Academy following his senior season before playing college basketball.