Stuarts Draft advances to first state title game in school history

The Cougars defeat Thomas Jefferson 49-7, to advance to their first state title game in school history.

Stuarts Draft defeats Thomas Jefferson 49-7 to advance to the Class 2 state championship game.

"I don't have a lot of words but their play today was extraordinary. It was a great great just fundamentally sound football game by these young man and again they deserved this," head coach Nathan Floyd said. "It's been a blast coaching these young men and I get the opportunity to have one more week with them and I'm going to enjoy it."

The Cougars will play Appomattox County next Saturday, December 14 at Salem Stadium.