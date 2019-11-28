Stuarts Draft and East Rockingham facing off in Region 2B title game

Stuarts Draft and East Rockingham will meet Friday night in Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B title game.

No. 1 seed Stuarts Draft is set to face No. 6 East Rockingham in the Region 2B title game on Friday night.

Stuarts Draft lost just one game during the regular season and are coming off of wins over Buffalo Gap and Strasburg. East Rockingham has won big games over No. 2 Buckingham County and No. 3 Clarke County to reach the regional title game. The Eagles started the regular season 1-3 but battled to make the playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. If the Eagles win, it will be their second consecutive trip to the Class 2 state semifinals. If Stuarts Draft wins, it will be the Cougars' first trip there since 2016.