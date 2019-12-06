Stuarts Draft and Riverheads represent Augusta County in state semifinals

Augusta County will be well-represented in the VHSL football state semifinals Saturday afternoon.

Stuarts Draft and Riverheads will both host semifinal games in their respective classes. Draft welcomes Thomas Jefferson in Class 2 action while Riverheads takes on Essex in Class 1.

"It's good football in this county and there's a lot of high schools in this county and the cities," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "They have always had good athletes here and it's really showing this year."

The Cougars are 12-1 overall with the only loss in 2019 coming to Riverheads in the final week of the regular season. Stuarts Draft has playoff wins over Buffalo Gap, Strasburg, and East Rockingham.

The Gladiators are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Valley with a 13-0 overall mark. Riverheads has been dominant all season, especially in the playoffs. The Gladiators have outscored opponents, 150-6, in the postseason.

"(Stuarts) Draft has had an awesome year and they are in the same position we are, one game away," said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "We certainly hope that they can move on too. You know it's just great for two teams in our county and our area to be successful and be able to represent our area in football."

Kickoff of Stuarts Draft's semifinal game is 1 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School. Riverheads hosts Essex at 1:30 p.m. at Riverheads High School.