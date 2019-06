The Stuarts Draft baseball team is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2003.

The Cougars are preparing to play Chatham Thursday evening in the Class 2 state semifinals. Stuarts Draft advanced after defeating Nandua last week in the state quarterfinals.

Stuarts Draft and Chatham are scheduled to meet for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Calfee Park in Pulaski.