Stuarts Draft falls in Class 2 state title game

Stuarts Draft lost to Appomattox County, 42-21, Saturday evening in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship game at Salem Football Stadium.

The Cougars trailed 14-7 at halftime and 28-21 in the fourth quarter before the Raiders scored two touchdowns late to pull away.

Quarterback Henry Cooke, running back Aaron Nice, and wide receiver Freddie Watkins scored touchdowns for Stuarts Draft, which was making its first state title game appearance in school history.

Stuarts Draft finishes the season with a 13-2 overall record with the losses coming to Appomattox County and VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads.