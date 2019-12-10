Stuarts Draft football preparing for first state title game

The Stuarts Draft football team will make its first-ever appearance in a state title game when the Cougars compete for the VHSL Class 2 state championship Saturday afternoon in Salem.

The Cougars earned a spot in the state title game with a 49-7 win over Thomas Jefferson in the state semifinals this past Saturday.

"We dreamed about this in little league," said Stuarts Draft TE/LB Kasey Branch. "We were always saying senior year we are going to go to states and here we are."

Stuarts Draft is 13-1 overall, with the only loss coming in the regular season finale to Riverheads. The Gladiators will play for the VHSL Class 1 state title Saturday in Salem before Stuarts Draft takes the field. The Cougars are excited about playing for a title but say they're trying to treat it like any other game.

"Our motto has been 1-0 at the end of each week and that's gonna be the same thing," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "Be 1-0 on Saturday and give it everything we got."

Stuarts Draft will face Appomattox County for the VHSL Class 2 state title Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Salem Football Stadium.