Stuarts Draft off to 4-0 start in 2019

The Stuart Draft football team is off to a 4-0 start in 2019. The Cougars have wins over James River, Waynesboro, Covington, and Clarke County.

"Our kids have been playing well," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "They are executing well. They are working hard in practice and so far, everything is carrying over for them."

Draft's fast start comes after a 2018 season in which the team won just three games total en route a 3-7 overall record. A number of underclassmen from that team saw significant action last fall and are now leading a more experienced unit in 2019.

"We had a lot of confidence coming into the season," said senior WR/LB Freddie Watkins. "We try not to be cocky. We try to be confident."

The Cougars are ranked No. 2 in Region 2B in the first edition of the VHSL Top 20 region rankings, which were released Monday. Stuarts Draft is preparing to host the No. 1 team, Luray, Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School.