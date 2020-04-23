Stuarts Draft's Jones holds multiple D1 offers

Stuarts Draft offensive lineman Will Jones already has multiple offers to play college football at the Division I level.

Jones, who is a rising senior, is listed at 6'5", 290 pounds and plays offensive and defensive tackle for the Cougars. He's being recruited as an offensive lineman.

Jones' first D1 offer came from William & Mary on December 16, 2019 and he's added 15 since. He's being recruited at the FBS and FCS level. Among the list of programs that have already extended offers to Jones are James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Arkansas State, and Army.

"I am blessed to be in the position I am," said Jones in a Zoom video interview with WHSV. "I can't thank my coaches and teammates enough for helping me be in this position. I realize I am really lucky to be where I am right now. A lot of people are struggling right now at the moment just because of what's going on so I am just blessed to be the position I am."

More scholarship offers are likely coming for Jones who still has one more season of high school football remaining. He earned VHSL First Team All-State honors as a junior in 2019 when he helped Stuarts Draft make an appearance in the Class 2 state championship game.