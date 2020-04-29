Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Jesse Earhart

Whether he's shearing sheep for his family's business or preparing for a wrestling match, Jesse Earhart is always staying busy.

"He's usually playing something or doing something," Broadway agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Herb Hoffeditz said. "He just has a really great motor and just doesn't sit around, he wants to be active."

Earhart was an all-state wrestler at Broadway and regional champion his junior year. He has also won many different FFA competitions.

"With his personality and his activeness with wrestling, I think that really helped out," Broadway head wrestling coach Brian Phillips said. "I think it even really helped get more focused with everything."

Earhart plans to attend Blue Ridge Community College to study kinesiology with a minor in teaching. He says he'll transfer to either James Madison or Virginia Tech after two years. His goal is to become a PE teacher and wrestling coach, preferably at Broadway.