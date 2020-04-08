Submit student-athletes for WHSV's Spring Senior Spotlight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With high school spring sports in Virginia shut down due to COVID-19, WHSV is working to feature senior student-athletes whose prep career was cut short.
The WHSV Sports Department will be featuring local high school senior athletes as part of a new segment called "Spring Senior Spotlight".
Athletes will be chosen from viewer submissions.
To nominate an athlete email WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck at thomas.eck@whsv.com. Include the following information:
-Name of student-athlete
-Name of high school
-Student-athlete's spring sport
-Honors, accolades, statistics, etc.
-College/Future plans
Please include a picture of the student-athlete by clicking on this link and submitting through WHSV's website. Please include the name of the student-athlete with picture submission. Pictures must be personally owned and not from another media entity (newspaper, website, etc.).
If you have any questions, please email thomas.eck@whsv.com.