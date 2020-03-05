TA track star signs with Division I program

Turner Ashby track & field star Jerralee Testa signed to compete at the NCAA Division I level Thursday afternoon.

Testa is headed to UNC Ashville and a signing ceremony was held at TAHS Thursday to celebrate her decision.

"Definitely couldn't have made it without my coaches," said Testa. "There have been a lot of ups, lot of downs, it definitely hasn't always been easy.

But my coaches have always been those coaches to really push me to go the extra mile."

Testa will compete in four events at UNC Ashville.