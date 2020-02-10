TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Monday, Feb. 10

The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Monday, February 10

**NOTE: Rankings released before Monday night's games***

Boys - Top 3

1. East Rockingham: 19-2 Overall (13-0 Bull Run District)

2. Harrisonburg: 13-7 Overall (8-1 Valley District)

3. Spotswood: 15-5 Overall (8-1 Valley District)

Boys - Next 3 Contenders

Eastern Mennonite: 17-6 Overall (9-3 VIC)

Central: 17-2 Overall (7-2 Northwestern District)

Broadway: 15-6 Overall (6-3 Valley District)

Girls - Top 3

1. Spotswood: 19-2 Overall (9-0 Valley District)

2. Luray: 20-1 Overall (12-1 Bull Run District)

3. Strasburg: 20-1 Overall (12-1 Bull Run District)

Girls - Next 3 Contenders

Turner Ashby: 19-2 Overall (7-2 Valley District)

Fort Defiance: 15-4 Overall (6-2 Shenandoah District)

Wilson Memorial: 12-8 Overall (6-2 Shenandoah District)