TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Monday, February 3

The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

**NOTE: Rankings released before Monday night's games***

TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Monday, February 3

Boys - Top 3

1. East Rockingham: 17-2 Overall (11-0 Bull Run District)

2. Harrisonburg: 11-6 Overall (7-0 Valley District)

3. Eastern Mennonite: 15-5 Overall (7-2 VIC)

Boys - Next 3 Contenders

Central: 16-1 Overall (6-1 Northwestern District)

Spotswood: 13-5 Overall (6-1 Valley District)

Stuarts Draft: 11-7 Overall (6-0 Shenandoah District)

Girls - Top 3

1. Spotswood: 16-2 Overall (6-0 Valley District)

2. Strasburg: 19-0 Overall (11-0 Bull Run District)

3. Luray: 18-1 Overall (10-1 Bull Run District)

Girls - Next 3 Contenders

Turner Ashby: 16-2 Overall (5-2 Valley District)

Fort Defiance: 14-2 Overall (5-1 Shenandoah District)

Wilson Memorial: 10-8 Overall (4-2 Shenandoah District)