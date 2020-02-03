TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Monday, February 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
**NOTE: Rankings released before Monday night's games***
TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Monday, February 3
Boys - Top 3
1. East Rockingham: 17-2 Overall (11-0 Bull Run District)
2. Harrisonburg: 11-6 Overall (7-0 Valley District)
3. Eastern Mennonite: 15-5 Overall (7-2 VIC)
Boys - Next 3 Contenders
Central: 16-1 Overall (6-1 Northwestern District)
Spotswood: 13-5 Overall (6-1 Valley District)
Stuarts Draft: 11-7 Overall (6-0 Shenandoah District)
Girls - Top 3
1. Spotswood: 16-2 Overall (6-0 Valley District)
2. Strasburg: 19-0 Overall (11-0 Bull Run District)
3. Luray: 18-1 Overall (10-1 Bull Run District)
Girls - Next 3 Contenders
Turner Ashby: 16-2 Overall (5-2 Valley District)
Fort Defiance: 14-2 Overall (5-1 Shenandoah District)
Wilson Memorial: 10-8 Overall (4-2 Shenandoah District)