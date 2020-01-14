TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Monday, January 13

The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

Spotswood is the number one team in the first edition of the TV3 Top 3 rankings in 2020.

***NOTE: Above video was recorded prior to Monday night's action***

TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Monday, January 13

Boys - Top 3

1. East Rockingham: 10-2 Overall Record (4-0 Bull Run District)

2. Eastern Mennonite: 9-1 Overall Record (3-0 VIC)

3. Broadway: 10-3 Overall (1-0 Valley District)

Boys - Next 3 Contenders

Spotswood: 6-3 overall (1-0 Valley District)

Central: 10-0 Overall (4-0 Northwestern District)

Riverheads: 8-1 (0-0 Shenandoah District)

Girls - Top 3

1. Spotswood: 9-2 Overall Record (1-0 Valley District)

2.Strasburg: 12-0 Overall (4-0 Bull Run District)

3. Luray: 10-1 Overall Record (4-1 Shenandoah District)

Girls - Next 3 Contenders

Turner Ashby: 11-1 Overall Record (0-1 Valley District)

Stuarts Draft: 6-2 overall (0-0 Shenandoah District)

Buffalo Gap: 6-4 Overall (0-0 Shenandoah District)