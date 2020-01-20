TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Monday, January 20

The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Monday, January 13

Boys - Top 3

1. East Rockingham: 12-2 Overall Record (6-0 Bull Run District)

2. Eastern Mennonite: 12-2 Overall Record (5-0 VIC)

3. Harrisonburg: 6-5 Overall (3-0 Valley District)

Boys - Next 3 Contenders

Central: 12-0 Overall (4-0 Northwestern District)

Broadway: 11-4 (2-1 Valley District)

Spotswood: 8-4 overall (2-1 Valley District)

Girls - Top 3

1. Spotswood: 10-2 Overall Record (2-0 Valley District)

2. Strasburg: 15-0 Overall (7-0 Bull Run District)

3. Luray: 13-1 Overall Record (6-1 Shenandoah District)

Girls - Next 3 Contenders

Turner Ashby: 13-1 Overall Record (2-1 Valley District)

Riverheads: 7-3 overall (2-0 Shenandoah District)

Fort Defiance: 7-2 Overall (1-1 Shenandoah District)