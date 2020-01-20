TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Monday, January 20

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
***NOTE: Above video was recorded prior to Monday night's action***
TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Monday, January 13
Boys - Top 3
1. East Rockingham: 12-2 Overall Record (6-0 Bull Run District)
2. Eastern Mennonite: 12-2 Overall Record (5-0 VIC)
3. Harrisonburg: 6-5 Overall (3-0 Valley District)
Boys - Next 3 Contenders
Central: 12-0 Overall (4-0 Northwestern District)
Broadway: 11-4 (2-1 Valley District)
Spotswood: 8-4 overall (2-1 Valley District)
Girls - Top 3
1. Spotswood: 10-2 Overall Record (2-0 Valley District)
2. Strasburg: 15-0 Overall (7-0 Bull Run District)
3. Luray: 13-1 Overall Record (6-1 Shenandoah District)
Girls - Next 3 Contenders
Turner Ashby: 13-1 Overall Record (2-1 Valley District)
Riverheads: 7-3 overall (2-0 Shenandoah District)
Fort Defiance: 7-2 Overall (1-1 Shenandoah District)