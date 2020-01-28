TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Tuesday, January 28

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
***NOTE: Rankings released before Tuesday night's games***
TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Tuesday, January 28
Boys - Top 3
1. East Rockingham: 15-2 Overall (9-0 Bull Run District)
2. Harrisonburg: 9-5 Overall (5-0 Valley District)
3. Eastern Mennonite: 13-4 Overall (6-1 VIC)
Boys - Next 3 Contenders
Central: 14-1 Overall (5-1 Northwestern District)
Spotswood: 11-4 Overall (4-1 Valley District)
Broadway: 12-5 Overall (3-2 Valley District)
Girls - Top 3
1. Spotswood: 14-2 Overall (4-0 Valley District)
2. Strasburg: 17-0 Overall (9-0 Bull Run District)
3. Luray: 16-1 Overall (8-1 Bull Run District)
Girls - Next 3 Contenders
Turner Ashby: 15-1 Overall (4-1 Valley District)
Fort Defiance: 11-2 Overall (3-1 Shenandoah District)
Riverheads: 9-4 Overall (3-1 Shenandoah District)