TV3 Top 3 - H.S. Basketball Rankings: Tuesday, January 28

The latest edition of the TV3 Top 3 high school basketball rankings has been announced. The rankings are decided by TJ Eck and Alex Flum and feature high school basketball teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

***NOTE: Rankings released before Tuesday night's games***

TV3 Top 3 Rankings - Tuesday, January 28

Boys - Top 3

1. East Rockingham: 15-2 Overall (9-0 Bull Run District)

2. Harrisonburg: 9-5 Overall (5-0 Valley District)

3. Eastern Mennonite: 13-4 Overall (6-1 VIC)

Boys - Next 3 Contenders

Central: 14-1 Overall (5-1 Northwestern District)

Spotswood: 11-4 Overall (4-1 Valley District)

Broadway: 12-5 Overall (3-2 Valley District)

Girls - Top 3

1. Spotswood: 14-2 Overall (4-0 Valley District)

2. Strasburg: 17-0 Overall (9-0 Bull Run District)

3. Luray: 16-1 Overall (8-1 Bull Run District)

Girls - Next 3 Contenders

Turner Ashby: 15-1 Overall (4-1 Valley District)

Fort Defiance: 11-2 Overall (3-1 Shenandoah District)

Riverheads: 9-4 Overall (3-1 Shenandoah District)