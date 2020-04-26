There are currently more former JMU football players in the NFL than ever before

The list of former James Madison football players in the NFL continues to grow. There are currently a baker's dozen Dukes in the NFL.

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck sat down to talk with JMU redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci ahead of the Dukes' upcoming second round FCS Playoff game.

Five players were drafted or signed this year, the most of any FCS team as of Sunday evening. It's now the most JMU players have been on an NFL roster at once ever.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, is enjoying seeing his program grow.

"JMU is a strong brand. We've got tremendous support, great people, tremendous resources. We do a really good job of developing our student athletes as students and athletes and there's definitely a pipeline going to the NFL," Cignetti said. "We have 13 or 14 guys on rosters right now, we win a lot of games and you know stuff like this helps recruiting and it becomes a perpetual cycle so you know this has become sort of the standard for the program and you know it's great to be in a place whether you're a coach or player at a place like this that enjoys this much success on the field, in the classroom and then on draft day."

Former JMU Players on NFL Rosters

--Daniel Brown – New York Jets

--Ron’Dell Carter – Dallas Cowboys

--John Daka – Baltimore Ravens

--Rashard Davis – Tennessee Titans

--Ben DiNucci – Dallas Cowboys

--Raven Greene – Green Bay Packers

--Ishmael Hyman – Carolina Panthers

--Dean Marlowe – Buffalo Bills

--Marcus Marshall – Kansas City Chiefs

--Jimmy Moreland – Washington Redskins

--Brandon Polk – Los Angeles Rams

--Dylan Stapleton – Houston Texans

--Aaron Stinnie – Tampa Bay Buccaneers