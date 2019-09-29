Three Dukes Score, JMU Remains Unbeaten at Home

James Madison men's soccer collected its seventh victory in a row on Saturday, improving to 7-2-0 overall and 3-0-0 in conference play. JMU has now outscored their opponents 19-3 during the seven-match winning streak.

James Madison Men's Soccer - 2019

Melker Anshelm opened up the scoring in the second half, scoring on a header from Manuel Ferriol's corner. The Dukes were not done there, scoring just 34 seconds later. Petur Thorsteinsson used a back-heel touch to finish it into the back of the net and give the Dukes a 2-0 lead.

Four minutes later Tyler Clegg used his chest off another Ferriol corner to give the Dukes a 3-0 lead. Drexel would find the back of the net late in the second half to end the Dukes CAA scoreless streak. TJ Bush improved to 7-2-0 on the season and has allowed one goal in conference play through three matches.

MATCH FACTS

Drexel (3-5-1, 1-2-0) – 1

No. 20 James Madison (7-2-0, 3-0-0) – 3

SCORING

53' – JMU – Melker Anshelm (1) Manuel Ferriol

53' – JMU – Petur Thorsteinsson (1) Time Estermann, Lewis Long IV

56' – JMU – Tyler Clegg (2) Manuel Ferriol

81' – DRE – Michael Campbell (1)

NOTES

- The Dukes allowed their first goal in conference play, outscoring the past three CAA opponents 11-1

- Manuel Ferriol collected two assists on the evening to bring his point total to 21 on the season. Ferriol is now two points off his career-high.

- The two assists in the match marked the first time in Ferriol's career that he notches two in the same match

- TJ Bush stopped two of the three shots he faced tonight, improving to 7-2-0 on the season

- The Dukes improved to 3-0-0 in CAA play and 7-2-0 overall

- JMU has now won seven straight matches and are 5-0-0 at home

- Melker Anshelm collected his first goal of the season off the JMU corner

- Petur Thorsteinsson scored his first goal of the season on a back-heel goal across the face of the goal mouth

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight was a big conference win. Getting three points is always massive and being 3-0 in conference is important. I thought we played well for about 30 minutes tonight and during that 30-minute segment we buried some goals and defended well. A little sloppy other than that, but Drexel is a good team and it is nice to remain undefeated at home and in conference."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will return to Sentara Park to face off against No. 13 Cal State Fullerton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.