Three Dukes earn VBL all-star honors

James Madison rising sophomores Tre Dabney, Carson Bell, and Lliam Grubbs earned spots in the Valley Baseball League All-Star Team.

Dabney and Bell are both infielders for Front Royal. Dabney has followed up a sensational freshman season at JMU by batting .256 with two home runs this summer. Bell is batting .272 with two home runs, 11 RBI, and 15 runs.

Grubbs, a pitcher for the Staunton Braves, has posted a 3.91 ERA over 20.2 innings pitched to go along with 31 strikeouts.

Sunday VBL All-Star Game was cancelled in the fourth inning due to weather in the Harrisonburg area.

