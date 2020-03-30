Three Dukes entering transfer portal

Three members of the James Madison men's basketball team have recently announced they are entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Darius Banks, Dwight Wilson, and Deshon Parker made their decisions to enter the portal public with posts on social media.

By entering the transfer portal, players can explore the option of joining another program while also maintaining the ability to return to their original school. In a Twitter post Sunday, Parker said he is still considering a return to the Dukes.

Recently hired JMU head coach Mark Byington said he hopes to keep the current roster intact. In a recent media teleconference, he praised JMU's players.

"I don't want anybody to leave," said Byington. "If somebody doesn't feel that something is right for them, I am going to respect their decision. But my goal is, everyone that's on the roster, to retain them. I don't want to get rid of anybody. I feel like there's a lot of talent there that if this group comes back, they could do great, great things."

Parker, Banks, and Wilson combined to make 82 starts during the 2019-2020 season and collectively scored 32 points per game. Parker and Banks started every game this past season for JMU.

Among the players who are currently expected to return for the Dukes are leading scorer Matt Lewis, forward Zach Jacobs, and a six-player class that just finished up its freshman campaign in 2019-2020.