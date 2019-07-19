Three-game suspension for JMU wide receiver Stapleton

James Madison redshirt senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton has been suspended for the Dukes' first three games of the 2019 season.

JMU Athletics released the following statement Friday morning:

Following a thorough review by James Madison Athletics, football rising senior Riley Stapleton will serve a three-game suspension at the start of the 2019 season according to JMU Athletics policy. Consistent with federal privacy laws, the university does not comment regarding student conduct allegations.

Earlier this year, Stapleton pleaded no contest to a false imprisonment charge.

According to court documents, he kept a woman from leaving the bathroom at a house party and "attempted to have indecent contact," but failed "due to his intoxicated state."

He told investigators that he had no memory of the incident because of being "blacked out" from over-consumption of alcohol.

Stapleton is JMU's most experienced wide receiver. He led the Dukes with 62 catches, 710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns grabs during the 2018 season. For his career, Stapleton has 104 receptions, 1,325 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. He will miss JMU's season opener at West Virginia along home games against Saint Francis (PA) and Morgan State.