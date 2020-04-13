Three key players expected to return for JMU softball

Three key contributors are expected to return to the JMU softball team in 2021 for an extra year of eligibility.

JMU head coach Loren LaPorte told WHSV Monday that Kate Gordon, Odicci Alexander, and Madison Naujokas plan to be back with the Dukes next season. The three players were part of the 2020 senior class but saw their final season at JMU canceled early due to COVID-19. The NCAA recently announced spring sports athletes have been granted an extra year of eligibility after this year's season was shut down due to coronavirus.

Alexander, a two-way star, is the reigning CAA Player of the Year. Over her four years at JMU, she has a 2.31 ERA in 496.1 innings pitched while batting .340 with 37 home runs and 152 RBI.

Gordon, a native of Page County, holds the JMU all-time record with 50 career home runs. She owns a .421 career batting average to go along with 152 RBI. Gordon was leading the country with a .557 batting average when the 2020 season was canceled.

Naujokas has been an everyday player for the Dukes throughout her JMU career. She has started 196 games over the past four years with a .283 batting average and 15 home runs.