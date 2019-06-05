Three more JMU pitchers selected in MLB Draft

On Wednesday afternoon, three Dukes heard their names called in the 2019 MLB Draft. Shelton Perkins was first off the board in day three for the Dukes, heading to the Orioles in the 16th round. Dan Goggin followed in the 17th round being taken by the Mets, before Kevin Kelly was scooped up by the Cleveland Indians in the 19th round.

Shelton Perkins transferred into JMU from ECU and made an impact immediately. In just two seasons with the Dukes pitching staff, Perkins posted a 7-2 record out of the bullpen and collected one save against Cal State Fullerton this season. In that game Perkins went 3 and a 1/3 innings, allowed one hit and struck out eight. The righty tallied 106 strikeouts in his two seasons and posted a batting average against of .200.

Dan Goggin also transferred into JMU from Cumberland Community College and was able to make five starts his first year, posting a 5-3 record. He appeared in 37 games for JMU and collected one save. In his 65 innings pitched he struck out 65 batters.

Kevin Kelly joined the Dukes back in 2017 as a freshman. The 2019 Friday starter has posted a 15-13 record in his three years at JMU and has been in the starting rotation the last two years. Kelly has also collected three saves in his time with the Dukes and has recorded 207 strikeouts, good enough for eighth on the all-time career leaders list. The junior also has posted a .244 batting average against in his three seasons with the Dukes.