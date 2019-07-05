Three players leave JMU football program

Offensive linemen Tyree Chavious and Amelio Moran along with defensive lineman Matt Terrell have left the James Madison football program.

The departures were confirmed to the WHSV Friday. Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record was first to report the news.

Chavious started 13 games at right guard for the Dukes in 2018. He also made three postseason starts at right tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

Terell appeared in 11 games during the 2018 season. He registered 15 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and a sack. He had a chance to be part of the Dukes' defensive line rotation in 2019.

Moran appeared in two games a freshman in 2018.