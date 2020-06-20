Tiz the Law wins 152nd Belmont Stakes

There were no fans, but no complaints. The 152nd Belmont Stakes was run this evening in Elmont, New York. Tiz the Law entered the race as the favorite and ridden by jockey Manny Franco, took the victory.

Tap It to Win was the leader out of the gate and for much of the race, but fell to the middle of pack towards the end. In the final stretch, along with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post surged into second place, while Max Player, which was trying to become the first ever horse with a female trainer to win, finished third.

In a sports world lacking sports, the horse racing triple crown starting today brought many joy.

The Belmont Stakes was supposed to be run earlier this month, but was postponed until Saturday and took place with no spectators. The race was also shortened from a mile and a half to a mile and an eighth.

It's the first time ever that the Belmont Stakes is the first race of the triple crown but usually the last. Both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes have been postponed to September and October, respectively.