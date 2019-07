Former Harrisonburg High School standout and current Washington Mystics guard Krisit Toliver has been named a WNBA All-Star.

It's the third time in Toliver's career that she earned WNBA All-Star honors.

Toliver has started every game for the Mystics in 2019. She is averaging 12.1 points per game and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field.

Toliver recently moved into 8th place all-time in WNBA history with 586 career three-pointers made.