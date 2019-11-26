Tough test for Trailblazers in regional final

The Spotswood High School football team is 12-0 after a pair of blowout wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs but now the Trailblazers are preparing for their toughest test of the season.

No. 2 seed Spotswood travels to No. 1 Heritage Friday night to in the Region 3C Final. The two teams met in the Region 3C semifinals in 2017, with Heritage dominating the Trailblazers, 55-14.

"We played them a couple years ago and it didn't go well," said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. "A challenge to these group of guys who were coming back was, can we get our program to that level and can we take another shot at these guys, and we get that opportunity this week."

Spotswood defeated Fluvanna County in the first round of the playoffs before taking down Rockbridge County this past Friday in the second round. But the Trailblazers know Heritage presents a new and tougher challenge.

"There's so much more energy this week compared to other weeks this season," said Spotswood junior quarterback Ryan High. "I mean we obviously try to stay as prepared as possible but playing a team like this, it's such great competition."

Kickoff between the Trailblazers and Pioneers is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at City Stadium in Lynchburg.