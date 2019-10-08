Trailblazers living up to hype

The Spotswood football team was expected to be one of the top teams in the Shenandoah Valley this fall and the Trailblazers are living up to the hype through the first half of the season.

The Spotswood football team is off to a 5-0 start in 2019.

"We knew there was going to be a lot expected after last season but since we have all played together for so long, all of us seniors, it's fun and I feel like we do a really good job playing together," said senior OL/DL Dalla Khalil.

After winning a Valley District title in 2018, Spotswood is 5-0 in 2019 and coming off its bye week. The Trailblazers are currently tied with Heritage for the top spot in the Region 3C playoff rankings.

"I think our balance is what is key," said senior RB/LB Ethan Barnhart. "I think we are just really a balanced team and teams just can't key off on one thing."

Spotswood already has wins over East Rockingham, William Monroe, Monticello, Western Albemarle, and Wilson Memorial. Next up is a showdown with Rockbridge County, which could help decide the district title this season.

"We've came a long way as far as being balanced on offense and our defense is playing extremely well," said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. "The things we still need to work on are getting our reads, still playing physical, and just some fundamental stuff."

Kickoff between Spotswood and Rockbridge County is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Lexington.