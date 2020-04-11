Transfer from UL-Monroe commits to JMU

James Madison men's basketball has earned its first commitment under new head coach Mark Byington.

Jalen Hodge, a sophomore guard from Louisiana Monroe, tweeted his commitment to the Dukes Saturday evening.

Hodge played in 18 games and started nine for the Warhawks during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting a team high 39.1 percent from the field.

Three Dukes entered the transfer portal in March. Forward Dwight Wilson announced he's transferring to Ohio, while guards DeShon Parker and Darius Banks have not yet made decisions. The players in the transfer portal are still eligible to return to JMU.