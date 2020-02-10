Tucker emerging as key contributor for Dukes

Freshman forward Rayne Tucker has emerged as an important member of the James Madison women's basketball team.

Tucker was named the CAA Rookie of the Week after her performance in Sunday's win against Towson. She scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked three shots in an 81-39 victory over the Tigers. After playing minimal minutes in the early part of the season, Tucker has become a crucial part of the Dukes's rotation. She has played at least 12 minutes in each of JMU's last 11 games.

"I feel like when we had that big gap in between, I think it was over winter break, just like being in the gym, just practicing with no games, it was a lot of pressure taken off," said Tucker. "So I feel like that's when everything pretty much started turning. After I started practicing a little more, getting my confidence up."

Tucker is only averaging 2.7 points per game off the bench but adds value as a rebounder and defender. She grabs 4.4 rebounds per contest and has blocked 24 shots on the season.

"She has a knack for the ball," said JMU head coach Sean O'Regan. "It is unbelievable. She goes and gets it with two hands."

Tucker and the Dukes sport a 17-4 overall record and 8-2 mark in CAA play. JMU is back in action Friday for a 12 p.m. tip-off at the Convocation Center against College of Charleston.