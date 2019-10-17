Turner Ashby & Spotswood to meet in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Turner Ashby & Spotswood will meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week eight of the high school football season.

Both teams are ranked among the best in Shenandoah Valley and in Region 3C. Spotswood (6-0 Overall, 1-0 Valley District) is ranked No. 1 in the latest region playoff rankings and in the latest ShenValley 7 Poll by the Daily News-Record while Turner Ashby (5-1 Overall, 1-0 Valley District) comes in at No. 5 in both the poll and playoff rankings.

Kickoff between the Knights and Trailblazers is set for 7 p.m. Friday evening at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird.