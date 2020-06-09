Turner Ashby hires new boys basketball head coach

Turner Ashby High School athletic director Will Crockett announced the hiring of a new boys basketball head coach Tuesday.

Brandon Shields has been hired to lead the Knights. He's a Turner Ashby alum who graduated from the school in 2003 after he was an all-region performer at TA.

According to a press release from Crockett, Shields has over 12 years of coaching experience that includes head coaching stints at Central High School and for the Eastern Montgomery & Turner Ashby JV teams. Shields has also served as an AAU coach and an assistant at Pulaski County High School and previously at TA.