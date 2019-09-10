Turner Ashby jumps out to 2-0 start

After winning just two games in each of the last seasons, the Turner Ashby football team is 2-0 to start the 2019 campaign.

The Knights are undefeated in the early going after wins over William Monroe and Western Albemarle in the first two weeks of the season.

"It's awesome," said senior running back/linebacker Grant Swinehart.

"Teachers and friends have all come up to us and talked to us about the games and it's really great having the community behind you like that."

Swinehart's return to the lineup after missing time with an injury last season has been a major boost. He is considered to be one of the top running backs in the Valley District. Meanwhile, TA's defense has played well, limiting William Monroe to just two points and holding Western Albemarle in check.

However, the biggest reason for TA's fast start may be the play of quarterback CJ Haskins, who is in his first season playing the position for the Knights. Haskins, a senior, made the move to QB after appearing all over the field for Turner Ashy last season. With the senior signal-caller leading the way, TA is averaging 36 points per game.

"Really it's the guys around me," said Haskins. "The offensive line right now is playing great. We have a bunch of receivers running great routes, just doing everything they can, which is really helping me out and then of course, we have Grant back there."

Haskins also patrols the secondary as a safety on defense, and along with Swinehart, is part of a strong senior class at TA that's helped lead the program turnaround.

"We knew, with our senior class coming back, that we had potential to be really good," said Turner Ashby head coach Chris Fraser. "But the biggest thing, like I have been saying, I am just proud of them because they have endured a lot."

Turner Ashby will look to make it 3-0 when the Knights travel to Monticello for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.