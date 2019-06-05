Turner Ashby softball aiming for first state title since 2004

The Turner Ashby softball team is just two wins away from capturing the program's second state title and first since 2004.

The Knights are preparing to compete in the VHSL Class 3A state semifinals against Skyline. TA earned a spot in the semis with a quarterfinal win over Cave Spring Tuesday evening.

Turner Ashby is led by a pair of NCAA Division I signees with senior pitcher Makayla Cyzick (Winthrop) and senior catcher Carley Davis (Elon).

TA and Skyline are scheduled to square off Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.