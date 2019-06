Turner Ashby softball player Carley Davis has been named the Class 3 Player of the Year by the VHSL.

Davis helped lead the Knights to the Class 3 state championship game this past season where TA finished as runner-up. She had signed to play in college at the Division I level for Elon.

Davis' teammate Makayla Cyzick (pitcher) also earned VHSL first-team all-state honors.