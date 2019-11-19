Turner Ashby's Knight signs with UVA wrestling

Turner Ashby standout wrestler Jessie Knight has signed to compete at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Virginia.

A ceremony was held at TAHS Tuesday afternoon where Knight was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate his decision to join the UVA wrestling team.

"I have always wanted to go D1 for a sport ever since I was little but pretty much sophomore year was what turned it on for me," said Knight. "That's when I realized I wanted to go for D1 wrestling."

Knight has already built an impressive resume as a prep wrestler. He has won a VHSL Class 3 state title and an NHSCA National Title.

With his college choice now official, Knight says he can focus on his final season of high school wrestling.

"It just feels like I can go out and wrestle now instead of having that weight on my shoulders," said Knight.