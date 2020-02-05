Turner Ashby's Swinehart signs with VMI

Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart has signed his letter of intent to play NCAA Division I football at VMI.

Swinehart recently committed to the Keydets but made his decision official during Wednesday's National Signing Day. A ceremony was held at Turner Ashby Wednesday afternoon where Swinehart celebrated with family and friends.

"I don't think it became a true reality until this year," said Swinehart. "I've always worked hard and I've always wanted that to be a goal, obviously, but I didn't think it really became evident until this year."

Swinehart rushed for over 1600 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Knights in 2019. He also played linebacker on defense but is expected to be a running back at VMI.

"I am super excited," said Swinehart. "I am really happy. I am glad this hard work paid off and I am really excited to get started and get up there in the summer."