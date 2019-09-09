Tyler Clegg Ices Match with Double Overtime Goal

Tyler Clegg scored his first goal of the season in double overtime against the Loyola Greyhounds to give the Dukes a 3-2 victory on Sunday night. The Dukes improved to 2-2-0 on the season, while the Greyhounds fell to 0-4-0.

Tim Estermann celebrates his go ahead goal against Loyola (MD) on September 9 in 3-2 Dukes win

JMU went a perfect 2-0-0 in the JMU Invitational, defeating CAA foe Hofstra Friday night 2-0, before collecting the victory tonight. The Dukes trailed heading to the break, before Manuel Ferriol scored his second goal of the season to level the score.

Shortly after, Tim Estermann scored his first goal of the season to give the Dukes a 2-1 lead. Late in second half, Loyola was able to score an equalizer and send the match to a sudden death overtime. TJ Bush made a save with less than a minute to play to keep the match even. Bush improved to 2-2-0 on the season with the win in goal.

The Dukes will have a week to recover, before stepping back into conference play at Elon this Saturday.

MATCH FACTS

Loyola (Md.) (0-4-0) – 2

James Madison (2-2-0) - 3

SCORING

40' – LOY – Daniel Osuji (1)

52' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (2)

63' – JMU – Tim Estermann (1) Tom Judge, Brandon Clegg

84' – LOY – Davey Mason (1)

104' – JMU – Tyler Clegg (1) Connor Hester

NOTES

- JMU outshot Loyola 18-12 in the match and put more shots on frame 6-3

- TJ Bush had a key save in the second half, keeping the score tied at two with under a minute to play

- Manuel Ferriol scored his second goal of the season, collecting his own rebound and putting it past the keeper to even the score early in the second half

- Tim Estermann gave the Dukes the lead in the 63rdminute slicing through the defense to score his first goal of the season

- Tyler Clegg came up big for the Dukes in double overtime, beating the keeper to the ball and scoring the game winner

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Our guys were resilient tonight and didn't let a late regulation goal against us effect our mentality heading into OT. We are pleased to get 2 wins and have a week to recover our bodies. Loyola is a very athletic and tough Patriot league team that will get plenty of wins this year so getting this win was important to us. Very proud of the guys effort tonight and now we will begin our preparation for Elon."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will travel to Elon, North Carolina for their second CAA match of the season. JMU will take on Elon on Saturday, September 14that 7 p.m.

